Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) Disappoints Wall Street With -43.44% Stock Price Loss

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 2.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.33B, closed the recent trade at $129.80 per share which meant it lost -$99.69 on the day or -43.44% during that session. The ROG stock price is -111.49% off its 52-week high price of $274.51 and -75.82% below the 52-week low of $228.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 194.45K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rogers Corporation (ROG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.43.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) trade information

Sporting -43.44% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the ROG stock price touched $129.80 or saw a rise of 46.13%. Year-to-date, Rogers Corporation shares have moved -15.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) have changed -5.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $277.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.14% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $277.00 while the price target rests at a high of $277.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -113.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -113.41% from the levels at last check today.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -15.66% over the past 6 months, compared to 0.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $250 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $255.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $235.74 million and $240.01 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.00% for the current quarter and 6.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.70% over the past 5 years.

ROG Dividends

Rogers Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.95% with a share float percentage of 96.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rogers Corporation having a total of 354 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.83 million shares worth more than $769.79 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.06 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $559.93 million and represent 10.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.05% shares in the company for having 1.33 million shares of worth $347.53 million while later fund manager owns 0.55 million shares of worth $148.92 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.91% of company’s outstanding stock.