Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has a beta value of 3.24 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $273.52M, closed the recent trade at $6.36 per share which meant it gained $1.89 on the day or 42.28% during that session. The RYAM stock price is -19.65% off its 52-week high price of $7.61 and 61.79% above the 52-week low of $2.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 312.82K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) trade information

Sporting 42.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the RYAM stock price touched $6.36 or saw a rise of 0.63%. Year-to-date, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares have moved -21.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) have changed 36.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.95, which means that the shares’ value could drop -61.01% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.90 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 5.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 70.13% from the levels at last check today.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.91%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -214.30% and 152.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $387.36 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $410.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $341 million and $383.87 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.60% for the current quarter and 6.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.50% over the past 5 years.

RYAM Dividends

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.23% with a share float percentage of 75.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. having a total of 199 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.97 million shares worth more than $65.51 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Condire Management, LP, with the holding of over 4.05 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.6 million and represent 6.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.11% shares in the company for having 4.54 million shares of worth $11.9 million while later fund manager owns 1.4 million shares of worth $3.67 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.20% of company’s outstanding stock.