Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has a beta value of 0.60 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.29B, closed the last trade at $17.55 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 3.24% during that session. The OMI stock price is -179.83% off its 52-week high price of $49.11 and 19.66% above the 52-week low of $14.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 869.92K shares.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) trade information

Sporting 3.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the OMI stock price touched $17.55 or saw a rise of 2.55%. Year-to-date, Owens & Minor Inc. shares have moved -59.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) have changed -28.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.12.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Owens & Minor Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -39.02%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.30% and 4.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.54 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.57 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.49 billion and $2.46 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.20% for the current quarter and 4.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 111.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.28%.

OMI Dividends

Owens & Minor Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.06%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.68% with a share float percentage of 106.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Owens & Minor Inc. having a total of 380 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.9 million shares worth more than $523.7 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 9.96 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $438.54 million and represent 13.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.08% shares in the company for having 5.39 million shares of worth $169.54 million while later fund manager owns 2.12 million shares of worth $75.42 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.79% of company’s outstanding stock.