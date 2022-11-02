Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) investors to reap big returns again

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.96M, closed the last trade at $0.10 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The OTIC stock price is -2490.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.59 and 10.0% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the OTIC stock price touched $0.10 or saw a rise of 14.89%. Year-to-date, Otonomy Inc. shares have moved -95.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) have changed -63.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -8900.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5400.0% from current levels.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Otonomy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -96.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.94%, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.80% and 20.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 26.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.40%.

OTIC Dividends

Otonomy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.27% with a share float percentage of 66.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Otonomy Inc. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 7.84 million shares worth more than $18.83 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 13.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 5.6 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.44 million and represent 9.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.68% shares in the company for having 2.1 million shares of worth $4.62 million while later fund manager owns 1.77 million shares of worth $3.9 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.11% of company’s outstanding stock.