Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Drops -1.23%, Marking Lose By Bears

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 7.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $201.96B, closed the last trade at $77.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.96 on the day or -1.23% during that session. The ORCL stock price is -37.91% off its 52-week high price of $106.34 and 21.18% above the 52-week low of $60.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 18 out of 32 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.07.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) trade information

Sporting -1.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the ORCL stock price touched $77.11 or saw a rise of 2.68%. Year-to-date, Oracle Corporation shares have moved -11.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) have changed 22.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $86.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $55.00 while the price target rests at a high of $120.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -55.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.67% from current levels.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oracle Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.43%, compared to -1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 3.90% and 5.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.70%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.47 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.2 billion for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -47.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.80%.

ORCL Dividends

Oracle Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between December 07 and December 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.28 at a share yield of 1.66%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.00% with a share float percentage of 75.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oracle Corporation having a total of 2,767 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 135.62 million shares worth more than $11.22 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 119.42 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.88 billion and represent 4.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.59% shares in the company for having 42.4 million shares of worth $3.51 billion while later fund manager owns 34.48 million shares of worth $2.85 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.