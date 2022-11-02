Olo Inc. (OLO): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.40B, closed the last trade at $9.00 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 2.16% during that session. The OLO stock price is -264.0% off its 52-week high price of $32.76 and 20.44% above the 52-week low of $7.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.71 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Olo Inc. (OLO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

Sporting 2.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the OLO stock price touched $9.00 or saw a rise of 1.21%. Year-to-date, Olo Inc. shares have moved -56.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) have changed 17.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.50 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -88.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.56% from current levels.

Olo Inc. (OLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Olo Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -66.67%, compared to 3.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and -66.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $45.82 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $51.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.23% with a share float percentage of 94.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Olo Inc. having a total of 200 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Raine Capital Llc with over 64.85 million shares worth more than $859.27 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Raine Capital Llc held 71.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 9.6 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $127.2 million and represent 10.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.08% shares in the company for having 4.63 million shares of worth $61.32 million while later fund manager owns 3.87 million shares of worth $51.29 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.25% of company’s outstanding stock.