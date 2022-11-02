Newmont Corporation (NEM) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has a beta value of 0.27 and has seen 7.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.26B, closed the last trade at $41.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.61 on the day or -1.44% during that session. The NEM stock price is -107.07% off its 52-week high price of $86.37 and 4.1% above the 52-week low of $40.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Newmont Corporation (NEM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.93.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Sporting -1.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the NEM stock price touched $41.71 or saw a rise of 5.74%. Year-to-date, Newmont Corporation shares have moved -32.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) have changed -4.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37.82 while the price target rests at a high of $66.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -58.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.33% from current levels.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Newmont Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.72%, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.80% and -1.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.30%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.30% over the past 5 years.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 26 and October 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.20 at a share yield of 5.27%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.72% with a share float percentage of 83.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Newmont Corporation having a total of 1,701 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 92.34 million shares worth more than $7.34 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 11.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 66.91 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.32 billion and represent 8.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.57% shares in the company for having 28.31 million shares of worth $1.69 billion while later fund manager owns 22.87 million shares of worth $1.82 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.88% of company’s outstanding stock.