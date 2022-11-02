Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -15.62% Stock Price Decline

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.37B, closed the last trade at $17.50 per share which meant it lost -$3.24 on the day or -15.62% during that session. The MYGN stock price is -82.86% off its 52-week high price of $32.00 and 8.46% above the 52-week low of $16.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 492.25K shares.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) trade information

Sporting -15.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the MYGN stock price touched $17.50 or saw a rise of 16.94%. Year-to-date, Myriad Genetics Inc. shares have moved -36.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) have changed -10.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.08.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Myriad Genetics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -300.00%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -91.70% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.60%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $171 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $170.51 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 68.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.20%.

MYGN Dividends

Myriad Genetics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.51% with a share float percentage of 104.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Myriad Genetics Inc. having a total of 313 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.8 million shares worth more than $372.91 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 18.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.98 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $226.21 million and represent 11.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.09% shares in the company for having 5.7 million shares of worth $103.56 million while later fund manager owns 2.74 million shares of worth $56.08 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.40% of company’s outstanding stock.