Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR): What Is Good About Stock?

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.57B, closed the recent trade at $6.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.93 on the day or -12.06% during that session. The MIR stock price is -77.3% off its 52-week high price of $11.95 and 19.88% above the 52-week low of $5.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 932.45K shares.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) trade information

Sporting -12.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the MIR stock price touched $6.74 or saw a rise of 18.3%. Year-to-date, Mirion Technologies Inc. shares have moved -26.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) have changed 0.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.75% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -63.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -48.37% from the levels at last check today.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 2.40% over the past 6 months.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $201.07 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $167.73 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

MIR Dividends

Mirion Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.23% with a share float percentage of 96.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mirion Technologies Inc. having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 52.3 million shares worth more than $347.83 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 26.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alyeska Investment Group, L.p., with the holding of over 13.62 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $90.6 million and represent 6.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.61% shares in the company for having 3.23 million shares of worth $21.48 million while later fund manager owns 3.0 million shares of worth $19.92 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.50% of company’s outstanding stock.