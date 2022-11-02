mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2022

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.10M, closed the recent trade at $0.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -9.08% during that session. The MCLD stock price is -561.11% off its 52-week high price of $5.95 and 10.0% above the 52-week low of $0.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 210.99K shares.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD) trade information

Sporting -9.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the MCLD stock price touched $0.90 or saw a rise of 43.04%. Year-to-date, mCloud Technologies Corp. shares have moved -79.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD) have changed -27.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 40990.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 5.57.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -64.77% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.30% over the past 5 years.

MCLD Dividends

mCloud Technologies Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 28 and December 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.60% with a share float percentage of 2.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with mCloud Technologies Corp. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CM Management, LLC with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $0.84 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, CM Management, LLC held 1.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Raymond James & Associates, Inc., with the holding of over 24077.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.1 million and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.