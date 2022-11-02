Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 0.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.61B, closed the recent trade at $26.37 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 3.17% during that session. The MGY stock price is -14.94% off its 52-week high price of $30.31 and 34.66% above the 52-week low of $17.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.18.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

Sporting 3.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the MGY stock price touched $26.37 or saw a rise of 2.33%. Year-to-date, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares have moved 35.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) have changed 18.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.36% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $37.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -40.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.2% from the levels at last check today.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 85.54%, compared to 35.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 110.70% and 76.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 59.80%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $449.56 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $457.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $231.24 million and $283.58 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 94.40% for the current quarter and 61.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 132.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.05%.

MGY Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 0.78%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 109.60% with a share float percentage of 115.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation having a total of 371 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 21.97 million shares worth more than $519.5 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 14.77 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $349.27 million and represent 7.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.50% shares in the company for having 4.65 million shares of worth $110.06 million while later fund manager owns 4.48 million shares of worth $105.98 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.40% of company’s outstanding stock.