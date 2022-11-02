Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 14.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.99B, closed the last trade at $1.93 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.05% during that session. The LYG stock price is -55.44% off its 52-week high price of $3.00 and 11.92% above the 52-week low of $1.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.89 million shares.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Sporting 1.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the LYG stock price touched $1.93 or saw a rise of 3.02%. Year-to-date, Lloyds Banking Group plc shares have moved -24.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have changed 2.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lloyds Banking Group plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.07%, compared to 2.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 514.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -10.30%.

LYG Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group plc is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 5.34%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.82% with a share float percentage of 1.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lloyds Banking Group plc having a total of 320 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 32.92 million shares worth more than $79.34 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 0.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the holding of over 29.18 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.32 million and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Value Series. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 1.13 million shares of worth $2.52 million while later fund manager owns 1.84 million shares of worth $4.11 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.