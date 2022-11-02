Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Forecast To Rise 42.34% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) has a beta value of -0.27 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $869.50M, closed the last trade at $12.80 per share which meant it gained $1.38 on the day or 12.08% during that session. The KNSA stock price is -19.06% off its 52-week high price of $15.24 and 42.5% above the 52-week low of $7.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 348.84K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.44.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) trade information

Sporting 12.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the KNSA stock price touched $12.80 or saw a rise of 4.26%. Year-to-date, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares have moved 8.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) have changed -4.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -118.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.0% from current levels.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 76.52%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.90% and 11.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 245.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $28.55 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $34.52 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.97 million and $10.18 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 619.10% for the current quarter and 239.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.00% over the past 5 years.

KNSA Dividends

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.74% with a share float percentage of 98.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. having a total of 166 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pictet Asset Management SA with over 3.53 million shares worth more than $35.11 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Pictet Asset Management SA held 10.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.49 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.73 million and represent 10.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 0.93 million shares of worth $9.28 million while later fund manager owns 0.79 million shares of worth $7.82 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.30% of company’s outstanding stock.