Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (KVSC) Gains 0.20%, Causing Bears To Win

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $672.77M, closed the recent trade at $9.94 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.20% during that session. The KVSC stock price is -0.91% off its 52-week high price of $10.03 and 2.82% above the 52-week low of $9.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 274.52K shares.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) trade information

Sporting 0.20% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the KVSC stock price touched $9.94. Year-to-date, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III shares have moved 1.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) have changed 1.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (KVSC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.43% over the past 6 months.

KVSC Dividends

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.51% with a share float percentage of 98.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 2.82 million shares worth more than $27.59 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Citadel Advisors Llc held 4.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Farallon Capital Management Llc, with the holding of over 2.81 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.44 million and represent 4.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.67% shares in the company for having 0.39 million shares of worth $3.8 million while later fund manager owns 0.31 million shares of worth $3.03 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.