Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) investors to reap big returns again

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.79B, closed the recent trade at $30.92 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.03% during that session. The JNPR stock price is -23.35% off its 52-week high price of $38.14 and 18.56% above the 52-week low of $25.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.48 million shares.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) trade information

Sporting 0.03% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the JNPR stock price touched $30.92 or saw a rise of 0.55%. Year-to-date, Juniper Networks Inc. shares have moved -13.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have changed 16.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.05.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Juniper Networks Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.92%, compared to 14.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.70% and 12.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.00%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.35 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.42 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -0.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.95%.

JNPR Dividends

Juniper Networks Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.84 at a share yield of 2.72%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.01% with a share float percentage of 97.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Juniper Networks Inc. having a total of 803 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 43.06 million shares worth more than $1.6 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Dodge & Cox Inc held 13.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 37.81 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.41 billion and represent 11.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.91% shares in the company for having 28.8 million shares of worth $820.82 million while later fund manager owns 9.33 million shares of worth $346.83 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.