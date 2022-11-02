JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -2.92% Fall

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has a beta value of 2.28 and has seen 1.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $833.58M, closed the last trade at $10.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -2.92% during that session. The JELD stock price is -174.76% off its 52-week high price of $28.30 and 18.64% above the 52-week low of $8.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.34 million shares.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) trade information

Sporting -2.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the JELD stock price touched $10.30 or saw a rise of 10.04%. Year-to-date, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares have moved -60.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) have changed 11.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.65.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.33%, compared to -4.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.50% and 44.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.70%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.33 billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.25 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 90.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.30%.

JELD Dividends

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.03% with a share float percentage of 106.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JELD-WEN Holding Inc. having a total of 252 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 13.51 million shares worth more than $273.93 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 15.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc., with the holding of over 11.69 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $237.12 million and represent 13.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Fidelity Value Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.69% shares in the company for having 5.82 million shares of worth $118.13 million while later fund manager owns 3.33 million shares of worth $62.62 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.82% of company’s outstanding stock.