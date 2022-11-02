Investor Confidence Shakens After The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Share Prices Loss -$8.98

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has a beta value of 0.27 and has seen 0.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.47B, closed the recent trade at $137.69 per share which meant it lost -$8.98 on the day or -6.12% during that session. The CLX stock price is -35.71% off its 52-week high price of $186.86 and 12.48% above the 52-week low of $120.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) trade information

Sporting -6.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the CLX stock price touched $137.69 or saw a rise of 8.13%. Year-to-date, The Clorox Company shares have moved -15.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) have changed 13.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.96.

The Clorox Company (CLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Clorox Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.20%, compared to -8.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.60% and -2.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.70%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.69 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.81 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -33.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.71%.

CLX Dividends

The Clorox Company is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.72 at a share yield of 3.22%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.68% with a share float percentage of 83.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Clorox Company having a total of 1,415 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.96 million shares worth more than $2.08 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.53 billion and represent 8.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.94% shares in the company for having 3.63 million shares of worth $504.93 million while later fund manager owns 2.83 million shares of worth $394.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.30% of company’s outstanding stock.