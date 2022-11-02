Investor Confidence Dwindles After Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Shares Drop By About -0.19

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.52B, closed the recent trade at $3.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -5.78% during that session. The NMR stock price is -57.1% off its 52-week high price of $4.87 and -1.61% below the 52-week low of $3.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.83 million shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) trade information

Sporting -5.78% in the red today, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the NMR stock price touched $3.10 or saw a rise of 6.91%. Year-to-date, Nomura Holdings Inc. shares have moved -24.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have changed -1.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.51, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.68% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.04 while the price target rests at a high of $3.92. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -26.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.94% from the levels at last check today.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nomura Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19.05%, compared to -7.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -6.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.90%.

NMR Dividends

Nomura Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.11 at a share yield of 3.28%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.05% with a share float percentage of 1.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nomura Holdings Inc. having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC with over 9.18 million shares worth more than $38.73 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC held 0.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 4.43 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.69 million and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Large Cap International Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 0.54 million shares of worth $2.05 million while later fund manager owns 0.31 million shares of worth $1.17 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.