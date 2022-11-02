How Will Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Perform In Months To Come?

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 2.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.51B, closed the last trade at $193.06 per share which meant it lost -$1.24 on the day or -0.64% during that session. The ALGN stock price is -269.49% off its 52-week high price of $713.33 and 8.84% above the 52-week low of $176.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 907.38K shares.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) trade information

Sporting -0.64% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the ALGN stock price touched $193.06 or saw a rise of 15.9%. Year-to-date, Align Technology Inc. shares have moved -70.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have changed -10.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.54.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Align Technology Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -34.76%, compared to -3.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -20.60% and -11.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.30%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.06 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $977.8 million and $1.03 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.50% for the current quarter and 2.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -56.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 43.25%.

ALGN Dividends

Align Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.75% with a share float percentage of 94.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Align Technology Inc. having a total of 1,248 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.37 million shares worth more than $2.78 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 8.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.95 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.59 billion and represent 7.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.05% shares in the company for having 2.4 million shares of worth $1.05 billion while later fund manager owns 2.16 million shares of worth $942.45 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.74% of company’s outstanding stock.