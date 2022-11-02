How Is The Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.76B, closed the last trade at $13.32 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 1.60% during that session. The ULCC stock price is -31.38% off its 52-week high price of $17.50 and 38.51% above the 52-week low of $8.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Sporting 1.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the ULCC stock price touched $13.32 or saw a rise of 2.42%. Year-to-date, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. shares have moved -1.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) have changed 34.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -57.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.4% from current levels.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Frontier Group Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 93.66%, compared to 17.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 263.60% and 170.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 61.10%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $916.54 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $888.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $630 million and $609 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 45.50% for the current quarter and 46.00% for the next.

ULCC Dividends

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.89% with a share float percentage of 109.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Frontier Group Holdings Inc. having a total of 184 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Indigo Partners LLC with over 178.83 million shares worth more than $2.03 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Indigo Partners LLC held 82.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Balyasny Asset Management, LP, with the holding of over 4.09 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.37 million and represent 1.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.89% shares in the company for having 1.93 million shares of worth $21.9 million while later fund manager owns 1.7 million shares of worth $18.04 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.