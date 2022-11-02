How Is Rubicon Technologies Inc.(NYSE: RBT) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $325.92M, closed the last trade at $2.16 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 13.09% during that session. The RBT stock price is -386.11% off its 52-week high price of $10.50 and 50.93% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 571.64K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) trade information

Sporting 13.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the RBT stock price touched $2.16 or saw a rise of 13.25%. Year-to-date, Rubicon Technologies Inc. shares have moved -78.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) have changed 10.20%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -362.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -131.48% from current levels.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -78.51% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.00% for the industry.

RBT Dividends

Rubicon Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.