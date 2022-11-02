How Is Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.74B, closed the last trade at $10.55 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The RXRX stock price is -100.85% off its 52-week high price of $21.19 and 53.36% above the 52-week low of $4.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 million shares.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the RXRX stock price touched $10.55 or saw a rise of 8.66%. Year-to-date, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -38.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) have changed -2.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.48.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 62.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.37%, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -19.40% and -42.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 336.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.4 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.55 million and $2.53 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 111.80% for the current quarter and 118.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -177.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.00%.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.26% with a share float percentage of 83.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 194 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 21.98 million shares worth more than $157.39 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 13.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.71 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.03 million and represent 4.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.93% shares in the company for having 3.16 million shares of worth $34.62 million while later fund manager owns 3.02 million shares of worth $24.58 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.