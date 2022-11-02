How Is Oceaneering International Inc.(NYSE: OII) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) has a beta value of 2.85 and has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.34B, closed the last trade at $13.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.39 on the day or -2.79% during that session. The OII stock price is -33.82% off its 52-week high price of $18.20 and 46.69% above the 52-week low of $7.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.19.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) trade information

Sporting -2.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the OII stock price touched $13.60 or saw a rise of 4.63%. Year-to-date, Oceaneering International Inc. shares have moved 20.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) have changed 51.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -25.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.12% from current levels.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oceaneering International Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 14.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $544.65 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $537.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $485.42 million and $466.71 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.20% for the current quarter and 15.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.80% over the past 5 years.

OII Dividends

Oceaneering International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 25 and October 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.04% with a share float percentage of 94.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oceaneering International Inc. having a total of 299 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.72 million shares worth more than $283.83 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 18.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.39 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $172.69 million and represent 11.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.11% shares in the company for having 7.13 million shares of worth $76.11 million while later fund manager owns 4.83 million shares of worth $51.59 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.82% of company’s outstanding stock.