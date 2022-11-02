Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Crescent Energy Company (CRGY)

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.52B, closed the last trade at $14.42 per share which meant it gained $0.64 on the day or 4.64% during that session. The CRGY stock price is -36.27% off its 52-week high price of $19.65 and 24.69% above the 52-week low of $10.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 458.09K shares.

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) trade information

Sporting 4.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the CRGY stock price touched $14.42 or saw a rise of 4.31%. Year-to-date, Crescent Energy Company shares have moved 13.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) have changed -1.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -52.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.96% from current levels.

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Crescent Energy Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,406.52%, compared to 0.80% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $557 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $537 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

CRGY Dividends

Crescent Energy Company is expected to release its next earnings report on August 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 4.72%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.98% with a share float percentage of 52.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crescent Energy Company having a total of 131 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goff John C with over 4.76 million shares worth more than $82.52 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Goff John C held 11.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.92 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.38 million and represent 4.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.13% shares in the company for having 0.89 million shares of worth $15.48 million while later fund manager owns 0.73 million shares of worth $9.15 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.75% of company’s outstanding stock.