Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Slumps -0.71%, A Loss For Bears

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 0.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.58B, closed the recent trade at $20.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -0.71% during that session. The HR stock price is -43.98% off its 52-week high price of $29.07 and 8.87% above the 52-week low of $18.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) trade information

Sporting -0.71% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the HR stock price touched $20.19 or saw a rise of 1.9%. Year-to-date, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares have moved -27.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) have changed -4.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.89% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $33.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -63.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.01% from the levels at last check today.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.86%, compared to 4.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $198.55 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $199.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.00% over the past 5 years.

HR Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.44 at a share yield of 2.14%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.94% with a share float percentage of 60.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated having a total of 536 institutions that hold shares in the company.