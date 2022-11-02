Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) Shares Gain $0.17 After Investor Confidence Raised

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.97B, closed the recent trade at $13.86 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 1.28% during that session. The FMS stock price is -157.65% off its 52-week high price of $35.71 and 7.79% above the 52-week low of $12.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.44.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) trade information

Sporting 1.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the FMS stock price touched $13.86 or saw a rise of 4.81%. Year-to-date, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares have moved -57.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) have changed -3.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.22.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.16%, compared to -3.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.67 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.67 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $5.3 billion and $5.14 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -11.90% for the current quarter and -9.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.21% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 8.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.05%.

FMS Dividends

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.71 at a share yield of 5.18%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.49% with a share float percentage of 6.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA having a total of 201 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pzena Investment Management Llc with over 11.58 million shares worth more than $389.93 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Pzena Investment Management Llc held 1.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fiduciary Management, Inc., with the holding of over 6.54 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $220.32 million and represent 1.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Value Line Dividend Index. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.04% shares in the company for having 6.08 million shares of worth $188.16 million while later fund manager owns 2.26 million shares of worth $56.26 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.