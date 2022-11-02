Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Falls -3.23%, Causing Bears To Lose

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.29B, closed the last trade at $21.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.71 on the day or -3.23% during that session. The FLYW stock price is -137.48% off its 52-week high price of $50.44 and 31.45% above the 52-week low of $14.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 954.94K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Flywire Corporation (FLYW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) trade information

Sporting -3.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the FLYW stock price touched $21.24 or saw a rise of 9.58%. Year-to-date, Flywire Corporation shares have moved -44.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) have changed -11.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.62, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $36.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -69.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -17.7% from current levels.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Flywire Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.69%, compared to 5.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.50% and 37.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.10%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $49.07 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $88.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $25.83 million and $67.79 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 90.00% for the current quarter and 30.60% for the next.

FLYW Dividends

Flywire Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.29% with a share float percentage of 82.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flywire Corporation having a total of 179 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC with over 16.54 million shares worth more than $505.79 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC held 16.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with the holding of over 10.64 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $325.24 million and represent 10.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.85% shares in the company for having 1.87 million shares of worth $57.32 million while later fund manager owns 1.61 million shares of worth $49.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.59% of company’s outstanding stock.