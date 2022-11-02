ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) investors to reap big returns again

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 8.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $156.49M, closed the last trade at $3.60 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The EPIX stock price is -313.33% off its 52-week high price of $14.88 and 61.11% above the 52-week low of $1.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.99 million shares.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the EPIX stock price touched $3.60 or saw a rise of 30.23%. Year-to-date, ESSA Pharma Inc. shares have moved -74.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 109.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) have changed 103.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ESSA Pharma Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.08%, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.60% and -50.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.20% over the past 5 years.

EPIX Dividends

ESSA Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 16 and November 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.14% with a share float percentage of 107.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ESSA Pharma Inc. having a total of 96 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bellevue Group AG with over 5.03 million shares worth more than $31.12 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Bellevue Group AG held 15.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Soleus Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 4.22 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.1 million and represent 13.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Janus Henderson Venture Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 11.08% shares in the company for having 3.55 million shares of worth $21.95 million while later fund manager owns 0.73 million shares of worth $4.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.