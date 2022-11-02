eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $70.00M, closed the last trade at $2.68 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The EHTH stock price is -1651.87% off its 52-week high price of $46.95 and 0.37% above the 52-week low of $2.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 701.63K shares.

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the EHTH stock price touched $2.68 or saw a rise of 14.1%. Year-to-date, eHealth Inc. shares have moved -89.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have changed -33.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.27.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that eHealth Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -92.86%, compared to 3.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -155.60% and 5.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.60%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $72.77 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $54.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.43% over the past 5 years.

EHTH Dividends

eHealth Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.32% with a share float percentage of 100.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with eHealth Inc. having a total of 240 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.93 million shares worth more than $48.81 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 14.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Starboard Value LP, with the holding of over 2.24 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.84 million and represent 8.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.30% shares in the company for having 1.69 million shares of worth $15.78 million while later fund manager owns 0.84 million shares of worth $10.43 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.13% of company’s outstanding stock.