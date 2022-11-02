DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD): Why Is The Stock Strong?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 3.07 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.00B, closed the recent trade at $62.08 per share which meant it gained $3.38 on the day or 5.75% during that session. The DD stock price is -37.18% off its 52-week high price of $85.16 and 20.23% above the 52-week low of $49.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.89 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.13.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) trade information

Sporting 5.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the DD stock price touched $62.08 or saw a rise of 3.39%. Year-to-date, DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares have moved -27.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) have changed 11.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.94.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.79%, compared to -1.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85.20% and 57.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.10%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.2 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.17 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 197.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.73%.

DD Dividends

DuPont de Nemours Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.32 at a share yield of 2.25%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.46% with a share float percentage of 74.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DuPont de Nemours Inc. having a total of 1,665 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 40.99 million shares worth more than $3.02 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 35.22 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.59 billion and represent 6.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.62% shares in the company for having 13.33 million shares of worth $980.73 million while later fund manager owns 11.22 million shares of worth $825.73 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.