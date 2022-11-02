Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Forecast To Gain 29.48% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 9.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.20B, closed the last trade at $33.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -0.88% during that session. The DAL stock price is -37.59% off its 52-week high price of $46.27 and 19.12% above the 52-week low of $27.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.48 million shares.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

Sporting -0.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the DAL stock price touched $33.63 or saw a rise of 4.13%. Year-to-date, Delta Air Lines Inc. shares have moved -13.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have changed 19.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.00 while the price target rests at a high of $74.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -120.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.07% from current levels.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Delta Air Lines Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 170.10%, compared to 17.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 433.30% and 313.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 64.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.07 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.58 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $9.15 billion and $9.47 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 53.70% for the current quarter and 32.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 102.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.31%.

DAL Dividends

Delta Air Lines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 11 and January 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.31% with a share float percentage of 66.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Delta Air Lines Inc. having a total of 1,262 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 68.23 million shares worth more than $2.7 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 37.86 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.5 billion and represent 5.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 18.46 million shares of worth $730.49 million while later fund manager owns 14.53 million shares of worth $574.94 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.27% of company’s outstanding stock.