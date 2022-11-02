Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 3.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $79.95M, closed the recent trade at $1.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.18% during that session. The CTSO stock price is -255.08% off its 52-week high price of $6.64 and 36.9% above the 52-week low of $1.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 71670.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 137.15K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) trade information

Sporting -1.18% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the CTSO stock price touched $1.87 or saw a rise of 7.36%. Year-to-date, Cytosorbents Corporation shares have moved -54.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) have changed 35.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.89.

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cytosorbents Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.81%, compared to 5.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -18.20% and 20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.58 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.39 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $12.02 million and $11.02 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -20.30% for the current quarter and -5.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.10% over the past 5 years.

CTSO Dividends

Cytosorbents Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.11% with a share float percentage of 50.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cytosorbents Corporation having a total of 123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.6 million shares worth more than $8.3 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 5.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Skylands Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 2.32 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.09 million and represent 5.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.99% shares in the company for having 1.3 million shares of worth $4.15 million while later fund manager owns 0.57 million shares of worth $1.83 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.