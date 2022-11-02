Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Investors To Make Money Again

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has a beta value of 2.33 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.36B, closed the last trade at $32.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.92 on the day or -2.76% during that session. The EAT stock price is -43.42% off its 52-week high price of $46.57 and 33.88% above the 52-week low of $21.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 927.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.18.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) trade information

Sporting -2.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the EAT stock price touched $32.47 or saw a rise of 5.34%. Year-to-date, Brinker International Inc. shares have moved -11.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have changed 32.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27.00 while the price target rests at a high of $43.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -32.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.85% from current levels.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Brinker International Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.21%, compared to -0.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -29.80% and 14.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.00%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.02 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $944.68 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.01 billion and $875.28 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.10% for the current quarter and 7.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -8.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.27%.

EAT Dividends

Brinker International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.32% with a share float percentage of 108.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brinker International Inc. having a total of 333 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.05 million shares worth more than $268.96 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 16.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.69 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $255.4 million and represent 15.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.11% shares in the company for having 3.12 million shares of worth $68.63 million while later fund manager owns 1.66 million shares of worth $60.31 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.79% of company’s outstanding stock.