Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) swung 8.88%

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 12.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $246.85M, closed the last trade at $0.25 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 8.88% during that session. The ZOM stock price is -140.0% off its 52-week high price of $0.60 and 32.0% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Sporting 8.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the ZOM stock price touched $0.25 or saw a rise of 0.68%. Year-to-date, Zomedica Corp. shares have moved -18.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) have changed 19.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 93.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.20 while the price target rests at a high of $1.20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -380.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -380.0% from current levels.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 5.26% over the past 6 months.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.10% over the past 5 years.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 10 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.19% with a share float percentage of 13.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zomedica Corp. having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 40.61 million shares worth more than $13.68 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 37.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 18.72 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.31 million and represent 17.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 23.24% shares in the company for having 25.11 million shares of worth $8.46 million while later fund manager owns 13.21 million shares of worth $4.45 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 12.22% of company’s outstanding stock.