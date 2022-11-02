Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) swung 2.27%

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.43B, closed the recent trade at $105.00 per share which meant it gained $2.33 on the day or 2.27% during that session. The CHK stock price is -0.89% off its 52-week high price of $105.93 and 48.89% above the 52-week low of $53.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.15 million shares.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) trade information

Sporting 2.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the CHK stock price touched $105.00 or saw a rise of 0.12%. Year-to-date, Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares have moved 68.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) have changed 3.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.63.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 20.52% over the past 6 months, compared to 35.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.9 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.91 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 105.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.00%.

CHK Dividends

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.20 at a share yield of 2.14%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 118.35% with a share float percentage of 118.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chesapeake Energy Corporation having a total of 480 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 13.02 million shares worth more than $1.13 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackstone Inc held 10.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.2 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $974.13 million and represent 8.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.75% shares in the company for having 3.5 million shares of worth $283.85 million while later fund manager owns 3.37 million shares of worth $293.46 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.65% of company’s outstanding stock.