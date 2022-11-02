ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT): What Are The Positives?

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) has a beta value of 1.93 and has seen 0.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.55B, closed the recent trade at $22.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -1.13% during that session. The MT stock price is -68.99% off its 52-week high price of $37.87 and 14.1% above the 52-week low of $19.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.81 million shares.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) trade information

Sporting -1.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the MT stock price touched $22.41 or saw a rise of 3.07%. Year-to-date, ArcelorMittal S.A. shares have moved -28.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) have changed 7.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.53.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ArcelorMittal S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.31%, compared to -11.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -40.80% and -67.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.20%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.60% over the past 5 years.

MT Dividends

ArcelorMittal S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.38 at a share yield of 1.68%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.14% with a share float percentage of 6.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ArcelorMittal S.A. having a total of 261 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GQG Partners LLC with over 8.62 million shares worth more than $275.84 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, GQG Partners LLC held 0.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 5.35 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $171.25 million and represent 0.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.50% shares in the company for having 4.36 million shares of worth $127.45 million while later fund manager owns 3.15 million shares of worth $71.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.