Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) investors to reap big returns again

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.77M, closed the recent trade at $0.41 per share which meant 0.54% during that session. The AGTC stock price is -675.61% off its 52-week high price of $3.18 and 43.9% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 million shares.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) trade information

Sporting 0.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the AGTC stock price touched $0.41 or saw a rise of 3.76%. Year-to-date, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares have moved -78.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) have changed 55.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -56.90% over the past 6 months, compared to 2.30% for the industry.

AGTC Dividends

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.14% with a share float percentage of 34.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. with over 2.36 million shares worth more than $2.52 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. held 4.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.98 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.12 million and represent 3.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.64% shares in the company for having 1.34 million shares of worth $1.43 million while later fund manager owns 1.22 million shares of worth $1.3 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.40% of company’s outstanding stock.