Analysts Are Recommending Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) As A Buy Candidate

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) has a beta value of 0.47 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.95M, closed the last trade at $0.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -4.64% during that session. The SNAX stock price is -1992.59% off its 52-week high price of $5.65 and -3.7% below the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 281.32K shares.

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) trade information

Sporting -4.64% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the SNAX stock price touched $0.27 or saw a rise of 17.96%. Year-to-date, Stryve Foods Inc. shares have moved -93.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) have changed -47.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.58.

Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stryve Foods Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -69.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.07%, compared to 4.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.45 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 48.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

SNAX Dividends

Stryve Foods Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.64% with a share float percentage of 36.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stryve Foods Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cannell Capital LLC with over 1.54 million shares worth more than $1.92 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Cannell Capital LLC held 8.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CWA Asset Management Group, LLC, with the holding of over 0.81 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.72 million and represent 4.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are PartnerSelect Alternative Strategies Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.38% shares in the company for having 71372.0 shares of worth $89215.0 while later fund manager owns 58772.0 shares of worth $73465.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.