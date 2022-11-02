Analysts Are Recommending CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) As A Buy Candidate

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.22B, closed the recent trade at $72.78 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The CBRE stock price is -52.51% off its 52-week high price of $111.00 and 8.89% above the 52-week low of $66.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.66 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.4.

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the CBRE stock price touched $72.78 or saw a rise of 0.51%. Year-to-date, CBRE Group Inc. shares have moved -32.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) have changed 3.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $93.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.1% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $80.00 while the price target rests at a high of $116.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -59.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.92% from the levels at last check today.

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CBRE Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.34%, compared to -9.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2.90% and 2.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.75 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.93 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $6.46 billion and $6.8 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.00% for the current quarter and 16.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 143.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.00%.

CBRE Dividends

CBRE Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 26 and October 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.59% with a share float percentage of 100.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CBRE Group Inc. having a total of 1,135 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 53.15 million shares worth more than $4.86 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 32.0 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.93 billion and represent 9.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.91% shares in the company for having 16.06 million shares of worth $1.33 billion while later fund manager owns 9.16 million shares of worth $838.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.