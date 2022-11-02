An In-Depth Look At The Mill City Ventures III Ltd. (MCVT) Stock

Mill City Ventures III Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 2.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.54M, closed the last trade at $2.73 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 24.09% during that session. The MCVT stock price is -316.12% off its 52-week high price of $11.36 and 33.7% above the 52-week low of $1.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11960.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 56.23K shares.

Mill City Ventures III Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT) trade information

Sporting 24.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the MCVT stock price touched $2.73 or saw a rise of 22.0%. Year-to-date, Mill City Ventures III Ltd. shares have moved -66.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mill City Ventures III Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT) have changed 21.88%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.84, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.84 while the price target rests at a high of $5.84. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -113.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -113.92% from current levels.

Mill City Ventures III Ltd. (MCVT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -65.33% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 61.80% over the past 5 years.

MCVT Dividends

Mill City Ventures III Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mill City Ventures III Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mill City Ventures III Ltd. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.