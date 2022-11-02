An In-Depth Look At Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM)

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.24B, closed the last trade at $7.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -2.88% during that session. The PRM stock price is -95.1% off its 52-week high price of $15.14 and 15.21% above the 52-week low of $6.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) trade information

Sporting -2.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the PRM stock price touched $7.76 or saw a rise of 4.79%. Year-to-date, Perimeter Solutions SA shares have moved -44.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) have changed -1.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -80.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -54.64% from current levels.

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.40% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.70% for the industry.

PRM Dividends

Perimeter Solutions SA is expected to release its next earnings report on August 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.49% with a share float percentage of 99.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Perimeter Solutions SA having a total of 94 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Windacre Partnership LLC with over 20.0 million shares worth more than $242.2 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Windacre Partnership LLC held 12.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Select Equity Group, Inc., with the holding of over 13.97 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $169.2 million and represent 8.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.11% shares in the company for having 13.24 million shares of worth $160.32 million while later fund manager owns 7.58 million shares of worth $77.05 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.65% of company’s outstanding stock.