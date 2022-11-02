An Analysis Of Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 4.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $292.37M, closed the recent trade at $17.16 per share which meant it gained $4.86 on the day or 39.51% during that session. The BAND stock price is -419.7% off its 52-week high price of $89.18 and 46.39% above the 52-week low of $9.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 549.61K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) trade information

Sporting 39.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the BAND stock price touched $17.16 or saw a rise of 8.33%. Year-to-date, Bandwidth Inc. shares have moved -82.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have changed 1.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.69% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $55.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -220.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.41% from the levels at last check today.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bandwidth Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -87.63%, compared to -10.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -118.80% and -92.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.90%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $133.66 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $141.44 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $120.66 million and $125.33 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.80% for the current quarter and 12.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 40.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.60%.

BAND Dividends

Bandwidth Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.05% with a share float percentage of 100.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bandwidth Inc. having a total of 256 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.58 million shares worth more than $83.56 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 11.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 2.32 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $75.3 million and represent 9.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.16% shares in the company for having 1.67 million shares of worth $54.08 million while later fund manager owns 0.64 million shares of worth $14.15 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.74% of company’s outstanding stock.