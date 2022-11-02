A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has a beta value of 2.69 and has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $937.76M, closed the last trade at $9.05 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 2.14% during that session. The MCRB stock price is -29.17% off its 52-week high price of $11.69 and 72.38% above the 52-week low of $2.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 996.60K shares.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

Sporting 2.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the MCRB stock price touched $9.05 or saw a rise of 4.64%. Year-to-date, Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 8.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 56.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have changed 46.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.55.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 86.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -194.44%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.20% and -176.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -86.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.98 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.80% over the past 5 years.

MCRB Dividends

Seres Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.10% with a share float percentage of 74.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seres Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 201 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 14.38 million shares worth more than $102.38 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 15.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 13.88 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $98.81 million and represent 15.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.42% shares in the company for having 5.92 million shares of worth $27.99 million while later fund manager owns 4.64 million shares of worth $14.4 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.04% of company’s outstanding stock.