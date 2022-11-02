A Detailed Analysis Of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.42B, closed the last trade at $20.65 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 2.69% during that session. The VCYT stock price is -162.13% off its 52-week high price of $54.13 and 28.09% above the 52-week low of $14.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 932.37K shares.

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) trade information

Sporting 2.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the VCYT stock price touched $20.65 or saw a rise of 1.15%. Year-to-date, Veracyte Inc. shares have moved -49.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) have changed 20.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.53.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Veracyte Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.08%, compared to -3.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -69.20% and -20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.10%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $68.08 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $66.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $55.1 million and $60.37 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.50% for the current quarter and 9.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.50% over the past 5 years.

VCYT Dividends

Veracyte Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.00% with a share float percentage of 107.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Veracyte Inc. having a total of 303 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 8.86 million shares worth more than $176.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 12.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.61 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $182.21 million and represent 9.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.95% shares in the company for having 4.97 million shares of worth $98.88 million while later fund manager owns 3.73 million shares of worth $74.27 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.22% of company’s outstanding stock.