360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN): What Are The Positives?

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) has a beta value of 0.35 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.67B, closed the last trade at $11.09 per share which meant it gained $0.93 on the day or 9.15% during that session. The QFIN stock price is -156.9% off its 52-week high price of $28.49 and 14.61% above the 52-week low of $9.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 819.39K shares.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

Sporting 9.15% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the QFIN stock price touched $11.09 or saw a rise of 0.63%. Year-to-date, 360 DigiTech Inc. shares have moved -51.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) have changed -16.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.2.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 360 DigiTech Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.79%, compared to 13.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -37.20% and -35.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.50%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.73 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 199.00% over the past 5 years.

QFIN Dividends

360 DigiTech Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 6.49%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.46% with a share float percentage of 79.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 360 DigiTech Inc. having a total of 254 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. with over 11.72 million shares worth more than $180.31 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. held 8.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with the holding of over 10.96 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $168.62 million and represent 8.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.02% shares in the company for having 2.72 million shares of worth $41.9 million while later fund manager owns 1.92 million shares of worth $27.64 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.42% of company’s outstanding stock.