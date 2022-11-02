-27.39 Fall Turns China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.10M, closed the last trade at $1.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -27.39% during that session. The CLEU stock price is -164.91% off its 52-week high price of $3.02 and 52.63% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 941.12K shares.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Sporting -27.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the CLEU stock price touched $1.14 or saw a rise of 31.74%. Year-to-date, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares have moved -14.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) have changed 22.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -35.59% over the past 6 months.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on April 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.94% with a share float percentage of 4.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Liberal Education Holdings Limited having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.38 million shares worth more than $0.53 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 48266.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67572.0 and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.