WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Is A Buy According To Analysts

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) has seen 1.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $297.86M, closed the last trade at $2.05 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 3.54% during that session. The MAPS stock price is -529.27% off its 52-week high price of $12.90 and 22.44% above the 52-week low of $1.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 million shares.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) trade information

Sporting 3.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the MAPS stock price touched $2.05 or saw a rise of 2.84%. Year-to-date, WM Technology Inc. shares have moved -65.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) have changed 27.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.96.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that WM Technology Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.67%, compared to 13.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $62 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $67.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $46.93 million and $50.88 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 32.10% for the current quarter and 33.00% for the next.

MAPS Dividends

WM Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.64% with a share float percentage of 61.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WM Technology Inc. having a total of 118 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Senvest Management LLC with over 5.78 million shares worth more than $45.19 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Senvest Management LLC held 6.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.69 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.66 million and represent 5.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.65% shares in the company for having 3.15 million shares of worth $24.61 million while later fund manager owns 1.56 million shares of worth $5.14 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.81% of company’s outstanding stock.