Why Should You Consider Adding Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) To Your Portfolio?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 0.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.69B, closed the recent trade at $116.95 per share which meant it gained $3.33 on the day or 2.93% during that session. The MPC stock price is 1.05% off its 52-week high price of $115.72 and 49.08% above the 52-week low of $59.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.29 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $6.95.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) trade information

Sporting 2.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the MPC stock price touched $116.95 or saw a fall of -1.06%. Year-to-date, Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares have moved 77.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) have changed 14.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $124.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.97% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $104.00 while the price target rests at a high of $140.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -19.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.07% from the levels at last check today.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 855.51%, compared to 40.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 852.10% and 259.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 42.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $41.73 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $37.44 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 111.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.00%.

MPC Dividends

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.32 at a share yield of 2.04%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.68% with a share float percentage of 80.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marathon Petroleum Corporation having a total of 1,600 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 48.29 million shares worth more than $5.62 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 43.94 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.12 billion and represent 8.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.20% shares in the company for having 15.93 million shares of worth $1.86 billion while later fund manager owns 14.38 million shares of worth $1.67 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.88% of company’s outstanding stock.