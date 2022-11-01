Why Should You Add Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) To Your Portfolio?

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $441.27M, closed the last trade at $2.46 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.07% during that session. The SVM stock price is -93.5% off its 52-week high price of $4.76 and 19.11% above the 52-week low of $1.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.72 million shares.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) trade information

Sporting 2.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the SVM stock price touched $2.46 or saw a rise of 5.38%. Year-to-date, Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares have moved -34.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) have changed 5.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.49, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.91 while the price target rests at a high of $8.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -245.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.29% from current levels.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -27.59%, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $61.9 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $58.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -34.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

SVM Dividends

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 1.02%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.38% with a share float percentage of 36.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Silvercorp Metals Inc. having a total of 159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 18.74 million shares worth more than $67.84 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 5.22 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.9 million and represent 2.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.30% shares in the company for having 9.38 million shares of worth $23.27 million while later fund manager owns 7.66 million shares of worth $18.99 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.33% of company’s outstanding stock.