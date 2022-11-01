Why Do You Need To Add Frontline Ltd. (FRO) To Your Portfolio?

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has a beta value of 0.24 and has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.87B, closed the recent trade at $13.34 per share which meant it gained $0.78 on the day or 6.17% during that session. The FRO stock price is -3.82% off its 52-week high price of $13.85 and 54.27% above the 52-week low of $6.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.74.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Sporting 6.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the FRO stock price touched $13.34 or saw a fall of -0.23%. Year-to-date, Frontline Ltd. shares have moved 77.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have changed 14.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.91% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -72.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.55% from the levels at last check today.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Frontline Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 52.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 585.71%, compared to 17.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 374.00% and 223.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.30%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.56 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.65 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.70% over the past 5 years.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.15 at a share yield of 1.19%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.09% with a share float percentage of 42.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Frontline Ltd. having a total of 214 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Folketrygdfondet with over 11.5 million shares worth more than $101.2 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Folketrygdfondet held 5.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.31 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55.53 million and represent 3.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.38% shares in the company for having 2.81 million shares of worth $24.94 million while later fund manager owns 1.59 million shares of worth $13.25 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.